Son faces charges after Clark County father stabbed

A man faces charges after allegedly stabbing his father multiple times on Thursday afternoon.
Christopher Patton Jr. was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.
His father said he was stabbed multiple times by Patton Jr. on Jackson Road, according to a preliminary investigation by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.
Several people in the West Jackson Road area contacted dispatch to report the stabbing.
One 911 caller told a dispatcher Thursday that she saw a man running down West Jackson Road screaming about a man who had stabbed him and was chasing after him. The caller said she saw another man running behind him, holding a knife.
“It was a pretty big knife,” the caller told dispatchers.
“I’ve got my son-in-law in the car, he just came home from work,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going on.”
Another caller, who identified herself to dispatchers as the mother-in-law of the injured man, reported that the man’s son stabbed him.
The father on Thursday afternoon made it to the Hustead Emergency Services building along U.S. 68 in southern Clark County, got initial treatment and was flown from there by a medical helicopter to a hospital for additional care. His condition was unknown Friday.