Sources: Kayla Harrison, two-time champion, re-signs with PFL

Kayla Harrison, considered the hottest free agent in MMA, is staying put.
The Middletown native and two-time Olympic judo champion, has re-signed with PFL, according to sources.
Earlier this year, Bellator made Harrison, 12-0 as a professional fighter, an offer, but PFL had the right to match the offer and it did.
Harrison, 31, beat Taylor Guardado in a second-round submission to win her second PFL women’s lightweight title and $1 million prize last October. She has fought in the PFL since her MMA debut in June 2018.
Last Christmas, Harrison returned to Middletown and served as grand marshal in the Santa Parade in downtown.
