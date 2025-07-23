South Side in Bloom offers a day in nine community gardens, parks

Created to draw attention to the efforts to improve the city’s south side and the benefits of the beautification efforts to the community, the event is also about pride, according to event organizer Steve Schlather.

“People who are involved enjoy what they’re doing and some keep developing. It’s interesting to see how some have expanded and may be different,” he said.

Another advantage is some attendees who have taken previous tours have not gotten to each of the spots, so they can discover those spots or revisit their favorites to see added updates.

A special incentive is a passport for visitors who, by visiting at least five of the nine spots, will get a tote bag with gifts including a seeded bookmark that can be planted. They’ll also be will be entered into a drawing to win a painting done live on tour day by local artist Pete Hrinko.

Passport cards will be available at each location and can be turned in at designated tour stops.

Tour spots include:

Auburn J. Tolliver Memorial Peace Garden, 1626 S. Limestone St. – Brian Keith and his family created this garden, named for his civil rights activist great-grandfather, to provide a restful and beautiful spot alongside the bustling main thoroughfare into south Springfield.

Covenant United Methodist Church Community Garden, 529 W. Johnny Lytle Ave. – This garden started in 2020 to provide produce for a deprived community on the South Side with the garden providing produce for a pantry, the community and the congregation.

Dorothy Bacon Memorial Park, 349 W. Grand Ave. – One of three neighborhood parks developed by the Conscious Connect CDC, this spot includes a basketball court, a “little library” and seating.

The Gammon House, 620 Piqua Place – This nationally recognized historic site is one of only three existing Ohio Underground Railroad stops. The grounds now include the George and Sarah Gammon Discovery Walk, a landscaped path with information markers about Ohio’s 15 Underground Railroad stops.

Green Environmental Outreach, 724 S. Plum St. (corner of Plum and Fair streets) – This community garden shows how to grow plants above the soil in the urban environment.

Hartman Rock Garden, 1905 Russell Ave. – Welcoming visitors since 1932, it’s known for its visionary art environment of concrete and stone art. Visitors can also enjoy the annual Tchotchke Palooza summer event, self-guided tours, special tours and programs for kids and a flower scavenger hunt.

Jefferson Street Oasis, 1027 W. High St. – Visitors can explore 2.5 acres of garden plots available for anyone to cultivate on a first-come basis. The Oasis also includes an herb garden, pastured chickens, children’s cottage and a greenhouse. The tour coincides with the annual “Grilling in the Garden,” where visitors can enjoy freshly cooked vegetables, pizza and sweet corn.

Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project, 1030 McCain Ave. –Springfield Ohio Urban Plantfolk is developing this site for urban agriculture education using no-till methods in the garden to support soil health. Visitors will see the garden, a neighborhood farm stand, chicken tractors, beehives, a hoop house, a perennial silflower research plot, water capture methods and an insect house in a naturalized setting.

Promise Neighborhood Visioning Garden, 1217 Linden Ave. – Free garden plots are offered to neighborhood residents, along with a community recreation and meeting place and a variety of programming. This includes food and nutrition classes, a summer nature camp for youth and food distribution to neighbors and church and partner organizations. The spot will honor neighborhood heroes and visitors can do self-guided tours, do children’s crafts and eat tacos with fresh vegetables.

As a special addition this year, some spots will feature live performances from area musicians.

Visitors can appreciate how these once abandoned and declining spaces have transformed into spots people can enjoy and be used to give back, Schlather said, thanks to several volunteers, partnerships and sponsors involved.

“So many don’t realize some of these are here. We welcome them to find out what’s happening,” he said.

For more information, go to southsideinbloom.com.