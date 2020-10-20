Southwest Ohio man accused of posing as nurse, treating children pleads guilty

Martez Rhandell Morris, 28, of Hamilton County, pleaded guilty to identity fraud, tampering with public records, Medicaid fraud and practicing nursing without a license on Monday. He also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor endangering children charge.

“It’s a special kind of abuse to play pretend nurse to a kid who needs serious care,” Yost said. “The abuse of trust is even worse than the fraud — and I hope the judge takes that into account at sentencing.”