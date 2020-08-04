Springboro, Fairborn schools delay starts, but don’t move online

Springboro and Fairborn schools are both delaying their first day of classes until Sept. 8, amid continuing coronavirus concerns. In announcements Monday and Tuesday, neither district said they would move to a fully online model at this point.
“The two options still remain, with one involving an in-person/in-school (5 days a week) model, and the other involving a virtual option,” new Springboro Superintendent Larry Hook said in an email to families Monday night.
Springboro will make updates to its “previously announced learning model options” this week and will extend its deadline to sign up for the virtual school option to Aug. 14. Those changes will be finalized at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
“What is important is how we react to this situation. My new mantra is ‘adapt and change,’ Hook said. “Our teachers, staff, and administration have been working on a framework … that will ensure the safety of everyone, while maintaining the same academic quality that is expected at Springboro Schools.”
Fairborn schools’ announcement to families said their school board will formally vote Thursday to push the first day for teachers back to Aug. 27. In-person classes for students will start Sept. 8.
“We will now begin the work of reworking master schedules, re-distributing students who will be attending in person across classrooms, maximizing safety protocols in our buildings and on our buses, and determining what teacher support we can provide for students who have chosen the virtual option,” Fairborn’s statement said.
District officials said they’ll continue to monitor family responses to an online learning options survey, aiming to offer a virtual option that is “robust yet accessible.”
The district also will track ongoing changes in the COVID-19 situation, citing “numerous factors that we simply can’t control.”
“If a decision needs to be made to change to an alternative restart plan, we will communicate it to everyone as soon as possible,” Fairborn school officials said.