Springboro, Fairborn schools delay starts, but don’t move online

Explore Springboro brings Hook back as new school superintendent

“We will now begin the work of reworking master schedules, re-distributing students who will be attending in person across classrooms, maximizing safety protocols in our buildings and on our buses, and determining what teacher support we can provide for students who have chosen the virtual option,” Fairborn’s statement said.

District officials said they’ll continue to monitor family responses to an online learning options survey, aiming to offer a virtual option that is “robust yet accessible.”

The district also will track ongoing changes in the COVID-19 situation, citing “numerous factors that we simply can’t control.”

“If a decision needs to be made to change to an alternative restart plan, we will communicate it to everyone as soon as possible,” Fairborn school officials said.