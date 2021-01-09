Springfield church food pantry operating out of building donated by veterinarian through winter

She said she was talking with Dr. John Bruce at VCA Northwood Animal Hospital, located at 3681 Middle Urbana Road, about how she was having difficulty running the food pantry due to COVID and not being able to operate in the church.

“He looked at me and said, ‘you know I have that empty building up front’. He said, ‘it’s yours for the winter, free of charge’,” Speaks said. “I said you’ve got to be kidding me, and he said no, what I’m doing is important because I’m feeding people so he wants me to use the building... he said it’s got lights, heat, running water, and it’s yours for free for the winter.”

Speaks said she almost broke down in tears.

Alonzo McCoy, director of the HOP Outreach Ministries Food Pantry and Michelle Speaks talk about how they will utilize the space in the building that was donated to them for the winter. The building was donated by Dr. John Bruce at the Northwood Animal Hospital.

Speaks said there were two conditions for using the building. They had to change the pantry’s hours from 9-10 a.m. to 2-3 p.m. due to the number of people and patients at the clinic during the morning hours, and the building needed to be cleaned as it hadn’t been used in two years.

Speaks, other board members and volunteers cleaned the building up on Thursday to start re-running their pantry from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.

“I’m excited and grateful... I didn’t know what we we’re going to do for the rest of winter,” she said. “We want Dr. Bruce to know how appreciative we are. Random acts of kindness... we as humans got to start doing this more. If you can do something for somebody, why not just do it?”