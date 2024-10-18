Springfield Family YMCA finishes big renovation project

Breaking: Ohio’s U.S. Senate face off between Sherrod Brown and Bernie Moreno is key race nationally

The Springfield Family YMCA has completed a $343,000 renovation project that includes new flooring, updated equipment in both the strength and cardio rooms, and new lighting added throughout both spaces. Contributed
1 hour ago
The Springfield Family YMCA has completed a $343,000 renovation project, the first major update since it first opened in 1989.

The three-week project at 300 S. Limestone St. included new flooring, updated equipment in both the strength and cardio rooms, and new lighting added throughout both spaces, which was donated by a past board member, according executive director Heather Hogge.

Although new flooring and paint were added after a flood in 2012, Hogge said this is the largest project they’ve done, and the “updates were necessary to address both aesthetic and functional needs, ensuring the Y remains a safe, welcoming space for everyone in our community.”

Hogge believes this project will allow the YMCA to “launch forward” into a new era and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it will have for its members and the community,

“We are committed to providing our members and the community with the very best resources for health and wellness, and this renovation reflects that promise,” she said. “With enhanced facilities and a fresh, welcoming environment, we are confident that this space will inspire individuals to pursue their fitness goals and lead healthier lives.”

With this new renovation, members can see an updated look, aesthetically pleasing spaces, better equipment and a facility to reflect the Y’s commitment of a “healthy mind, body and spirit.”

“This project allows our Strength and Cardio rooms, and the facility as a whole, to reflect our commitment to the health and wellness of our members and the communities that we serve,” Hogge said.

The Springfield Family YMCA, established in 1854, offers a wide range of amenities and programs, a fitness center with weight training and cardio equipment, an indoor track, group exercise classes, a swimming pool, youth volleyball and basketball leagues, wellness programs, youth swim team, gymnastics and community events. For more information, visit www.springfield-ymca.org.

