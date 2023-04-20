Springfield guard base shares impact at Community Day

Kazmaier said the airmen at the 178th recognize mental health support is crucial in this kind of work, and the base continues to add more resources. He said the 178th is looking into adding another psychological health director.

“Our people are our No. 1 resource, so if we’re not caring for our people, we’re not doing a job,” Hughes said. “So we’re going to make sure that we are caring for our people first and foremost.”

The base is home to several squadrons that provide services, including intelligence, medical support, air control, mission support, personnel support and civil engineering. Airmen use advanced technologies to support their missions, including long-range radios, signal boosters, pole cameras, weapons and munitions and remote-piloted drones.

Hughes said the guard reports to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and can be called upon for federal or state support. He said using technology like aerial camera footage, airmen can help local authorities during a disaster determine where aid is needed most, which roads may be blocked and what is the best path for rescues.

Hughes said that in 2020, one sensor operator assigned to the 178th who provided aid during the California wildfires helped direct firefighters to a community that was surrounded by flames, saving hundreds of lives.

Technical Sgt. Brianna Smith, production recruiter, said her goal is to recruit 36 members a year. She said last year the base recruited 75-80 people.

Hughes said the 178th is not facing recruitment challenges like much of the military.

Smith said airmen receive full-ride scholarships to public in-state schools, a monthly student stipend, low-cost healthcare and more. She said intelligence and medical positions are currently available.

“What puts us in a very unique position is that we get the chance to not just serve our country, but we really get to serve our community and see firsthand how our efforts are helping fellow Americans,” Smith said.

Kazmaier said while the 178th is a large support for the community, the community returns the favor.

“The guard is a reflection of the community, and the community is a huge support of the Air National Guard,” Kazmaier said. We can’t do our mission without the community — the employers, also the politicians and just the local community that support us.”