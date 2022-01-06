Springfield HS moves to remote learning due to COVID absences

Springfield High School students are learning remotely today and tomorrow due to COVID-19 related staff and student absences.
Extracurricular activities will still go on as scheduled, the district announced late Wednesday on social media.
All other Springfield schools will operate as normally scheduled.
In Other News
1
Oxford leaders hear proposals for spending $2M in American Rescue Plan...
2
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
3
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
4
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
5
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
About the Author