Springfield HS moves to remote learning due to COVID absences

By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
4 hours ago

Springfield High School students are learning remotely today and tomorrow due to COVID-19 related staff and student absences.

Extracurricular activities will still go on as scheduled, the district announced late Wednesday on social media.

All other Springfield schools will operate as normally scheduled.

