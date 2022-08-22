Springfield man accused of shooting, killing girlfriend pleads not guilty to charges

Combined Shape Caption A possible shooting that may be a homicide occurred at Linden Ave., Springfield on Sunday, August 21, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Combined Shape Caption A possible shooting that may be a homicide occurred at Linden Ave., Springfield on Sunday, August 21, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Reed was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Carrington is accused of shooting Reed at the Linden Avenue location following a dispute over a vehicle and a video game system, according to Carrington’s affidavit filed in Clark County Municipal Court.

Police found the deceased victim in a bedroom, according to the report.

Carrington reportedly fled the scene with two of the five children in the house, and later turned himself in at police headquarters on Sunday, according to his affidavit.

The two children were with him were unharmed, according to a City of Springfield press release.

Carrington’s bond will be revisited at a bond hearing in the coming days. A date was not listed for the hearing as of Monday afternoon.