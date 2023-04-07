Springfield man indicted in connection with 2022 murder of high school student

Two other teens involved in the shooting were also hospitalized with gunshot wounds but were later released.

Belle was a junior at Springfield High School and was once a middle linebacker for the Springfield Wildcats football team.

Rose pleaded not guilty to firearm-related charges in Clark County Municipal Court, where relatives of Belle reported to Springfield police that their homes on Ohio and Euclid Avenues were hit with gunfire in December 2021 and early March 2022, according to his affidavit.

Casings found at the scene of the South Yellow Springs Street shooting matched casings found at one of the residences struck with gunfire, according to the affidavit.

A hearing for Rose is scheduled in Clark County Common Pleas Court for April 17.