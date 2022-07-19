Springfield man recovered from Buck Creek ID’d

A man whose body was recovered last week from Buck Creek in Springfield was identified as a 38-year-old Springfield man.
The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the deceased as Jeremy Craycraft.
The man, later identified as Craycraft, was reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Friday. He was presumed drowned after he fell off an innertube in a sections of Buck Creek and never resurfaced. Search teams found his body shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of the creek near the waterfall feature. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Craycraft had come to the Buck Creek area off Snyder Park Road with family members to cool off and enjoy the water. Some of his family members were confirmed to be in the water when he fell off his innertube after going over a section of rapids and disappeared underwater, said Capt. Matt Davis of the Springfield Fire/Rescue Division.
Credit: Bill Lackey
Credit: Bill Lackey
Davis noted the area where Craycraft’s body was recovered is dangerous due to strong currents and slippery rocks. He also said he did not believe people were allowed to swim in that area.
Springfield Fire Division crews in wet suits were in the water during the search, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Mad River Twp. fire departments launched boats, and a dive team also responded from WPAFB.