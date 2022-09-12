Springfield police chief announces retirement

City Manager Bryan Heck praised Graf for his work.

“Chief Graf has been a major asset to our community for decades, and has truly been a servant leader during his tenure as police chief,” said Heck. “He has paved the way for the next generation of servant leaders in the police division, and he will be missed.”

The process for selecting the next police chief is underway, said Heck.

The city has employed a local government consulting firm, Management Partners, to assist with recruiting.

After gathering input from staff and community partners, the firm is expected to cast a nationwide search for applicants. Internal submissions will also be collected.

Management Partners will turn the pool of applicants over to city officials, who will review candidates and conduct interviews, said Heck. The next police chief will be selected by Heck and confirmed by the city commission.

“I have full faith and confidence that this community will continue to be well-served in the capable hands of my fellow officers after my departure,” Graf said.