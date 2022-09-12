BreakingNews
Sheriff’s office investigation under way in Greene County
Springfield police chief announces retirement

Springfield Police Capt. Lee Graf will retired on Dec. 31, 2022. File.

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
1 hour ago
Search for successor underway, city says

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf will retire Dec. 30, city officials announced Monday.

“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Springfield community throughout my career,” said Graf. “I have been privileged to work alongside some of the finest men and women in law enforcement, both within the division and throughout Clark County and the Miami Valley.”

Graf was appointed chief in December 2017. A decorated Marine Corps veteran, Graf has been with the department since 1996. In his tenure, he rose through the ranks, serving as: sergeant in the Community Policing Unit; lieutenant in the Uniform Patrol and the Professional Standards divisions; and captain of Uniform Patrol.

ExploreWomen who are making a difference in Springfield

He is credited with launching community policing initiatives that include the establishment of the Citizen Police Academy and the opening of the police substation at 17 W. Johnny Lytle Ave.

City Manager Bryan Heck praised Graf for his work.

“Chief Graf has been a major asset to our community for decades, and has truly been a servant leader during his tenure as police chief,” said Heck. “He has paved the way for the next generation of servant leaders in the police division, and he will be missed.”

The process for selecting the next police chief is underway, said Heck.

The city has employed a local government consulting firm, Management Partners, to assist with recruiting.

ExploreANALYSIS: 5 things we learned from Bengals’ season-opening loss to Steelers

After gathering input from staff and community partners, the firm is expected to cast a nationwide search for applicants. Internal submissions will also be collected.

Management Partners will turn the pool of applicants over to city officials, who will review candidates and conduct interviews, said Heck. The next police chief will be selected by Heck and confirmed by the city commission.

“I have full faith and confidence that this community will continue to be well-served in the capable hands of my fellow officers after my departure,” Graf said.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

