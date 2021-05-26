dayton-daily-news logo
X

Springfield police seek 2 men indicted for violent felonies, weapons offenses

Elijah Cuffie (left) and Davon Hunt are wanted and under indictment, the Springfield Police Division reported.
Elijah Cuffie (left) and Davon Hunt are wanted and under indictment, the Springfield Police Division reported.

News | 43 minutes ago
By Micah Karr

The Springfield Police Division is asking for help finding two men who were indicted for violent felonies and weapons offenses.

The two suspects are Elijah A. Cuffie, 19, and Davon L. Hunt, 21. Both of them are at large, according to a release from the city of Springfield.

Cuffie is 6 feet tall, weights 145 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. Cuffie has active indictments for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses.

Hunt is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He has active indictments for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, discharging a firearm and several firearm offenses, the release said.

ExploreKings Island will see increased law enforcement presence this weekend

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, the release said.

Anyone with any information of their whereabouts should contact the Springfield Police Division at 937-324-7680 or 937-324-7716, or call 911.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top