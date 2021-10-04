Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends

Brian Aller, commander of the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, loved to spend time with his family and friends.
Aller, 47, of Tipp City, died on Sept. 29 at Miami Valley Hospital due to the coronavirus. He was born on Sept. 5 at Altus AFB in Oklahoma, according to his obituary.
“In his free him he loved to spend time with family and friends and watching his beloved Buckeyes and Steelers,” his obituary stated.
A Facebook page and GoFundMe were made in support of Aller after he was hospitalized on Sept. 11 due to contracting COVID-19. His GoFundMe has raised $14,890 as of Monday.
Aller worked at the Ohio State Patrol Academy for 25 years after he finished college, and attended Victory Church in Tipp City, his obituary stated.
Aller was commander of the Springfield Post since January 2014, after working as an OSHP trooper for over 15 years. He began his law enforcement career as an officer with the St. Paris Police Department, then later was a deputy with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office before applying for the State Highway Patrol. He was then at the OSHP Dayton post for five years, and worked as a sergeant at the Piqua post for 11 years before becoming Springfield’s post commander.
According to the obituary, Aller is survived by his parents, Fred and Janet; wife, Kristin; three children, Sydney, Caleb and Hannah; father and mother-in-law, Rex and Christina Clary; sister and brother-in-law, Brian and Shelly Shanks; and many cousins.
Funeral services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City.
Online condolences can be given at www.fringsandbayliff.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to The Wounded Warriors Project at woundedwarriorsproject.org.