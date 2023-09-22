Springfield Sheetz to open next month, offer prizes at grand opening

A new Sheetz location will open in Springfield Twp. with a grand opening event Oct. 3 in which one person will win a $2,500 gift card.

According to a Facebook event page, customers can sign up to win the gift card from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at a red tent, and the ribbon will be cut and winner announced at 11 a.m. at the gas station located at 4700 S. Charleston Pike. Customers who bring a non-perishable food item to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank will receive a branded Sheetz bag between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. while supplies last.

At 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., there will be $250 Sheetz “Z-card” giveaways, according to the event page.

The winner of the “Sheetz for a Year” $2,500 gift card must be 18 or older and on site at the time of the drawing in order to win, according to the event page.

Sheetz stores are gas stations, convenience stores and restaurant chains.

Those looking for a job at Sheetz can follow the company at @SheetzJobs on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to view job openings.

Each Sheetz location employs approximately 30 individuals, the company said previously.

The gas station will be located near Titus Road and the I-70 exit. It is at the former site of the Springfield Antique Center.

The company bought the property from Gallery 59, owner of the Springfield Antique Center, for $3.13 million, according to Clark County Auditor’s Office property records.

Sheetz also announced last year that it will expand into western Ohio, opening around 20 locations in the Dayton area over the next five years.

In April 2021, the gas station opened its first store in the Columbus market. Sheetz operates more than 50 locations in Ohio, with an overall store count of 647 in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.

The company also plans build a new store at the corner of North Fairfield Road and Beaver Vu Drive in Beavercreek. The 6,140-square-foot store includes space for both restaurant and retail use, with outdoor seating. The gas station includes a 100-foot-wide canopy with 12 gas pump spots.

So far, a location in Huber Heights has opened. Others are in the works in Fairborn, Centerville, Springboro and elsewhere.

Based in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. Sites offer Sheetz’s “made-to-order” menu with customized specialty drinks and food items.