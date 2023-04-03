Springfield’s 178th Wing gets new commander

Kazmaier laced his speech with humor, describing himself as an awkward kid, but with pride in thanking his family for their support and sacrifices for his career. He’s served more than 30 years, with stops in Texas, Arizona, Indiana along with Ohio, working as a pilot instructor and evaluator, flight commander and in several other positions.

He called the Airmen of the 178th his number one priority, and leadership is about taking care of the Airmen in an ever-changing environment with evolving enemies.

“You are our greatest resource, our greatest weapon. You inspire, excite and amaze me with your professionalism and skill. That’s why I’m so excited. Who wouldn’t be when you’re the captain of a winning team?” Kazmaier said.

This was the final assignment for Fago, who will retire after a 37-year career that has seen him deployed on eight occasions to support Operations, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom and the Air Defense of the Arabian Gulf among them. He also formerly commanded the 179th Airlift Wing Maintenance Group in Mansfield.

He recalled many days of seeing his family only long enough to eat and go to bed during his commanding stint here. Fago’s accomplishments include helping Afghan refugees relocating to the U.S., supplying hospitals who needed extra help during the height of the pandemic with support of Guard members and other operations.

“It has truly been an honor to serve you There are a lot of moving parts, and you do an amazing job,” he said. “I look forward to watching you move forward. I know (Kazmaier) will lead this wing to new heights.”

Fago plans to travel during his retirement and said he’ll fondly look back on the people he had an opportunity to serve with.

The 178th includes Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group missions that involve close coordination with the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Kazmaier said his focus will be on the changes in technology and getting people ready for the realities of a changing military. This will include working together with the 179th, figuring ways to fit in an ever-changing environment, focusing on Airmen and getting them the resources they need.

“Let’s get out there,” Kazmaier said in closing.