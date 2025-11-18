Springfield’s Myers Market re-launches with new dining concepts

“Each concept has been carefully crafted to offer something special — whether you’re craving authentic pizza made with 300-year-old wild yeast, expertly mixed cocktails, local craft beer, or bold new flavors from our rotating kitchen,“ he said. ”This is about creating a destination where every visit offers something to discover.”

The new concepts are:

Dough Re Mi Pizza uses house-made dough crafted with 300-year-old wild yeast, which creates “an exceptional crust with perfect texture and a symphony of flavors that sets it apart from anything else in the region,” according to the Myers Market.

The Rose Room offers crafted cocktails that “blend local storytelling with unique, memorable flavors” in a welcoming atmosphere.

Fountain Brews, named for the historic fountain steps from Myers Market’s front door, offers Ohio craft beers, coffee from Coffee Break Roasting Co., and pop.

Flip Kitchen, “where culinary experimentation takes center stage,” is a rotating concept space that will change seasonally. It has two debut concepts including:

Champion City American Grill that features hand-pressed beef burgers, chicken wings and tenders with locally-sourced produce and seasonal offerings.

Gumbowl, an authentic Cajun cuisine, that offers made-from-scratch gumbo, étouffée and shrimp dishes seasoned with traditional Creole spices.

Myers Market currently includes Chido’s Tacos, Sushi Hikari Moe and OH! Boba.

“The re-launched Myers Market represents more than just new dining options — it’s a commitment to creating a dynamic community gathering place where great food, exceptional drinks, and warm hospitality come together,“ McCleary said.

Since its grand opening in 1916, the Daily Myers Market was a downtown Springfield centerpiece until it closed in 1977. In 2018, COhatch transformed the neglected site into a new life. Then in 2020, it was reimagined as COhatch The Market to feature food options, a bar and taproom, and work, meet and social spaces.

“As one of America’s oldest markets, Myers Market continues to revitalize what it means to be a modern market. With eight-plus food and drink concepts and COhatch Springfield inside, this building continues to be a hub for the Springfield community to come together to eat, drink and connect,” McCleary said.

All concepts are open at 101 S. Fountain Ave. Hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Food and drink vendor hours vary.

For more information, visit myers-market.com or on Instagram and Facebook.