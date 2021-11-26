dayton-daily-news logo
State highway patrol selects new post commander for Springfield

Christina J. Hayes to serve as commander of the Springfield Post for the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
By Hasan Karim
40 minutes ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has appointed a new Springfield post commander to replace Lt. Brian Aller, who died in September.

Christina J. Hayes was recently promoted to lieutenant, and she will succeed Aller, who was hospitalized after contracting COVID-19 and later passed away at the age of 47.

News of Hayes promotion was recently shared by the state highway patrol. She has served as a sergeant for that law enforcement agency since 2013.

Hayes began her career with the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2007 and first served with the Hamilton Post. She has been selected as the Post and District Trooper of the Year as well as State Trooper of the Year, and has earned the Ace Award for excellence in auto larceny enforcement.

Hayes has also served at the Cincinnati Post. As a sergeant, she served at the Wilmington District Criminal Patrol Unit, at the Wilmington and Lebanon posts, the Batavia Post as assistant post commander and in the Public Affairs Unit.

Hayes received her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Ohio University and a master’s degree in business administration from Thomas Moore College.

Aller had served as post commander in Springfield since 2014. He was a trooper for more than 15 years.

He started his law enforcement career as an officer with the St. Paris Police Department, then later was a deputy with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office before applying for the State Highway Patrol. He was then at the OSHP Dayton post for five years, and worked as a sergeant at the Piqua post for 11 years before becoming Springfield’s post commander.

