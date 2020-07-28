Air Quality Alert goes into effect Wednesday for most of Miami Valley

It is warm today with high temperatures near 84 degrees under clear skies before it cools off to an overnight low around 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
For Wednesday, temperatures will be near 87 degrees with plenty of sunshine. These conditions may lead to elevated air pollution levels, according to the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and Regional Air Pollution Control Agency.
An Air Quality Alert was issued for Wednesday in Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties because the Air Quality Index is expected to be 105. Any reading 101 or higher is considered “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
Take action to reduce pollution on days when there are air quality issues.
- Avoid driving if possible. If not, try to combine running errands or delaying them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-thru windows.
- Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. if possible, or wait until the Air Quality Alert is over. Make sure your gas cap is on tightly to avoid letting gas fumes escape.
- Limit the use of gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.
- Mow lawns after 6 p.m.
Wednesday night lows will be around 68 degrees, and some clouds are expected to start coming in.
The overnight clouds will set the stage for a rising chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday. Rain chances will peak around 5 p.m., before gradually tapering off overnight, although it isn’t expected to disappear entirely on Thursday night.
Temperatures on Thursday will rise to around 84 degrees during the days, and fall to around 66 degrees overnight.