Sunny, mild weather expected today, record-breaking temperatures possible around Ohio

Today will likely be sunny and mild with temperatures that could break records for warmth, the National Weather Service reported. The skies are expected to be clear and sunny today.
Temperatures will range from around 70 degrees to the mid 50s. Cincinnati and Columbus are expected to break heat records today, with highs of 77 in Cincinnati and 76 in Columbus. The record for both cities was set in 1975 at 76 degrees. Dayton is projected to reach 76 degrees tomorrow, but the record high is 79, set in 1975.
Tomorrow we may see showers in the afternoon and cloudier skies, the National Weather Service said. The day will be mild, with temperatures ranging from the lower 70s to the mid 50s. The chance of rain is much higher in the evening and we may see a light breeze.
On Veteran’s Day, we will see clouds in the morning but a chance of some more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to be cooler, ranging from the lower 60s to the upper 30s in the evening. There is a chance we may see more rain during the day.