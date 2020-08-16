Sunny skies expected this morning, rain and storms possible in the afternoon

The skies will be sunny today and temperatures will be warm, ranging from 82 degrees and 59 degrees. The day will likely be breezy and the evening is expected to be clear.

Tomorrow, we will see chances of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. The skies are expected to be clear and sunny, with temperatures ranging from highs around 83 degrees to lows around 59 degrees. Chances of rain are low, around 30 percent, the National Weather Service said.