Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected today

Today will be sunny with pleasant temperatures, though clouds may roll in during the evening, the National Weather Service in Wilmington reported. Tomorrow may bring showers during the day.
Temperatures will range from 82 degrees to 62 degrees and the day may be breezy.
Tomorrow brings chances of showers, particularly after 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said. The skies are expected to be cloudy and temperatures will be slightly cooler, ranging from 77 degrees to 52 degrees. Showers are expected until around 3 a.m.
The showers will likely continue into Tuesday and temperatures will grow even cooler, ranging from 66 degrees and dropping to lows around 47 degrees. Rain is expected during the day and in the evening until about 9 p.m.