Sunny, windy weather to follow Sunday’s storms and high wind

After the severe windy weather the Miami Valley faced yesterday, today’s weather will be calmer, if still a bit windy.
Today will be sunny and clear, with temperatures ranging from 50 degrees to 36 degrees. Winds today could reach up to 14 mph. However, thunderstorms are not expected.
We will see more sun tomorrow, though temperatures will drop. Highs will only reach about 44 degrees and lows could drop as low as 24 degrees. The skies are expected to be clear and we will see more wind.
On Wednesday, temperatures will stay low, ranging from 44 degrees to 33 degrees, but the skies are expected to be clear.