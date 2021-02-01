Take survey: Will you dispute new tax value of your home?

A vast majority of Montgomery County property owners are opening letters to find the tax value of their homes up significantly, including double-digit percentage increases for owners of 62% of residential parcels, according to the Auditor’s Office.
At the same time, tax bills due Feb. 19 have gone out to owners of about 210,776 residential parcels in Montgomery County.
Following a 2020 reappraisal, the Ohio Department of Taxation rejected the county’s calculated 7.4% increase on residential property values and ordered an adjustment that more than doubled that value increase to an average of 15.5% countywide, which worked out to an increase on 82% of the county’s residential parcels, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.
“I recognize that these unusual circumstances add confusion to an already complicated process,” Keith wrote in his final valuation notice to property owners.
Montgomery County property owners can formally dispute the new valuation by lodging a complaint by March 31 with the Board of Revision by visiting www.mc-bor.org or learn more about the process by calling the county’s Real Estate Assessment Department at 937-225-4326.
The Dayton Daily News is working on a story about how the increase in property values affected the tax bills of owners. If you are a Montgomery County property owner and plan to challenge the tax value of your home, the Dayton Daily News would like to hear from you by completing the survey below.