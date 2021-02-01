Take survey: Will you dispute new tax value of your home?

At the same time, tax bills due Feb. 19 have gone out to owners of about 210,776 residential parcels in Montgomery County.

Following a 2020 reappraisal, the Ohio Department of Taxation rejected the county’s calculated 7.4% increase on residential property values and ordered an adjustment that more than doubled that value increase to an average of 15.5% countywide, which worked out to an increase on 82% of the county’s residential parcels, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith.