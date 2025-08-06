Tano Bistro set to reopen this week

However, today, the restaurant announced it is reopening the Hamilton location at 11 a.m. Thursday, calling it “a new chapter” for the restaurant adjacent to Marcum Park, RiversEdge and the Courtyard by Marriott.

“Back in July, we closed our doors, but we opened our minds to new possibilities,” according to a Facebook post. “We needed to rethink our business.”

The post states the restaurant will “start a journey to something different. Something special. Something great!”

Tano Bistro announced a temporary closure due to mechanical issues, but soon after announced its permanent closure. A message had played on the restaurant’s voicemail that confirmed the closure, saying, “We are deeply grateful for your support over the years. It’s been our honor to serve this community.”

Tano Bistro opened its 100-seat dining space at the corner of Riverfront Plaza and Dayton Street in August 2019. Tano Bistro opened its Loveland location in 2009. The restaurant has won the Best Chef category in Cincy Magazine’s Best of the East contest and Best Caterer in the magazine’s Best of the North.