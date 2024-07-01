Taps, Tastes and Tunes announces headlining acts at VOA in West Chester

Taps, Tastes and Tunes will begin on Thursday and run through Saturday at VOA. The festival is being put on by ColdIron Enterprises Inc. in partnership with the West Chester-Liberty Chamber Alliance, West Chester Twp., the VOA Museum and MetroParks of Butler County.

Admission to Taps, Tastes and Tunes is free. No tickets are required, and parking is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Festival hours are from noon to 11 p.m., daily. Details about Taps, Tastes and Tunes are available at cincyfests.com.

The event will feature live entertainment all weekend.

On Thursday, Ninety Four.04 will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Kenny Welch Band at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m., in partnership with the Voices of America Country Music Fest, country artist John Morgan will be the headliner.

On Friday, live music will kick off with Pandora Effect at noon, followed by Everyday People Band at 4:15 p.m. Lit will headline the evening performance at 8 p.m. There will be fireworks at 10 p.m. presented by West Chester Twp.

On Saturday, music will start at noon with Shuffle. Joey Said No will perform at 2:30 p.m., followed by headliners Nine Days at 7 p.m. and The Smithereens with guest vocalist John Cowsill at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a variety of food vendors on site with tasty offerings, such as Mae’s Country Cooking, El Rey Mexican Food Truck, American Grill, Lil Taste of Soul, USA Café, Wagwan Jerki, and Crumbl Cookies, to name a few.

Cold beverages will include Miller Lite, Coors Light, various craft beers, margaritas, Ole Smoky slushies, and Vizzy Hard Seltzers as well as non-alcoholic soft drinks, bottled water, lemonade, iced tea and fruit smoothies.

“We’ve got it all here, a perfect Fourth of July celebration with national acts, fireworks, food and drink, and it’s just a great event for the whole family,” Wertheim said.

From World War II through the Cold War, the Voice of America Bethany Relay Station in West Chester Twp. played a vital role in transmitting Voice of America broadcasts to people living in countries that lacked a free press. The Voice of America Bethany Relay Station operated from 1944 to 1994. It was decommissioned by the federal government in 1994. The iconic art deco building has been developed into the National VOA Museum of Broadcasting with support from the entire community.

The VOA Museum is typically open to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m. During the Taps, Tastes and Tunes event, the museum will be open those same hours on Saturday. Admission to visit the museum is $10 for adults, ages 16 and over. The cost of admission is free for children under the age of 16. Veterans and active military are $9. The VOA Museum is located at 8070 Tylersville Road. Visit voamuseum.org, or call 513-777-0027 for more information.

How to go

What: Kemba Credit Union Taps, Tastes, and Tunes

When: Thurs., July 4, Fri., July 5 and Sat., July 6. Festival hours are noon to 11 p.m., daily.

Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting, 8070 Tylersville Road, West Chester (Use the Cox Road entrance.)

Cost: Free admission, free parking. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.

More information: cincyfests.com. No coolers or outside food/drink allowed. Guests are welcome to bring chairs.

Weekend band line-up:

Thurs., July 4

Noon – Artist TBD

2:30 p.m. – Ninety Four.04

5 p.m. – Kenny Welch Band

9 p.m. – Voices of America Country Music Concert with John Morgan

Fri., July 5

Noon – Pandora Effect

4:15 to 7:15 p.m. – Everyday People Band

8 to 9:30 p.m. – Lit

10 p.m. - Fireworks presented by West Chester Twp.

Sat., July 6

Noon – Shuffle

2:30 p.m. – Joey Said No

7 p.m. – Nine Days

9:30 p.m. – The Smithereens with guest vocalist John Cowsill