Target slashing prices on these items to clear out unsold inventory

It seems that after two years of a stimulus check-fueled shopping binge, consumers are putting on the brakes.

Those $1,400 “stimmy checks” are long gone and probably never returning.

Instead, soaring gas prices and grocery store inflation have millions of shoppers now watching every dollar they spend.

That’s left Target with a record $15 billion in unsold inventory, according to the store.

So Target said it is slashing the prices on hundreds of items.

The retailer says many of the deepest discounts will be in:

Home decor

Furniture

Small appliances

Spring and summer fashion

Specific markdowns

While the store is not listing all the items with deep discounts, you can look over their site’s clearance section to see specific sales and markdowns, which include 50% discounts on some items for the home or apartment.

According to The Daily Mail, markdowns include:

A patio set that was $409 and is now just $267.

A Vizio 40 inch Smart TV that was $249, marked down to $199.

A PowerXL Air Fryer that was $119, for $59.

This could be harbinger of things to come at other retailers, analysts said, because stores ordered billions of dollars of products to fill those empty shelves during the pandemic.

Now those products are in, but the shoppers are not.

If gas prices continue to rise, look for consumers to cut back on their shopping, which will mean ore even more deals in the months ahead.

That way you don’t waste your money.