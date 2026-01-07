Taste of Belgium files for bankruptcy, remaining restaurants to stay open

In Flechet’s announcement, he said the move is a “proactive step to stabilize the business and ensure long-term sustainability.” The franchise started as a waffle stand at Findlay Market in 2007, before the eatery became one of the first to invest in OTR’s Vine Street corridor.

“This is not about closing restaurants. It is about keeping them open,” Flechet said in a statement. “Filing for Chapter 11 gives us the protection we need to adapt, stay in business and continue serving our guests. From a customer standpoint, nothing changes. Our doors are OPEN, and our team is here.”

Flechet also cited several reasons the restaurant chain has faced financial issues, including last effects from the pandemic, shifts in dining habits, inflation, changes in downtown foot traffic and more.

The bankruptcy filing comes just a few months after Taste of Belgium closed its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine, which had first opened in 2011. The OTR location’s closure marked the eighth Taste of Belgium location in 12 months to shutter. The other closures included:

Crestview Hills, KY — closed September 2024

Fields Ertel, Mason — closed September 2024

Clifton — closed May 2024

Kenwood — closed May 2024

Liberty Twp. — closed May 2024

Austin Landing, Greater Dayton area — closed December 2024

Beavercreek, Greater Dayton area — closed January 2025

Over-the-Rhine — closed September 2025

Despite the bankruptcy filing and location closures, Flechet said Taste of Belgium’s menu has returned to its roots in recent months, focusing on dishes and flavors that built the brand.

“We’re in the hospitality business,” Flechet said. “And hospitality is better in person. We encourage guests, especially those who have not been in a while, to come see us, dine with us and support local restaurants the way they were meant to be experienced.”

Taste of Belgium has three remaining locations in Rookwood, The Banks and Findlay Market.