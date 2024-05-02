BreakingNews
Local water systems have 5 years to address PFAS under new federal rule: Who will pay for it?

Tecumseh High School ROTC instructor honored for helping choking student

Major Doug Couch was recognized by Clark County commissioners for his effort.

News
By
39 minutes ago
X

A Tecumseh High School instructor was honored and given a proclamation from Clark County government officials for “essentially saving a student.”

AFJROTC instructor Major Doug Couch was recognized on Tuesday for successfully performing the Heimlich maneuver on a student, and he was given a proclamation from the Clark County Commissioner’s Office.

Superintendent Paula Crew said about two weeks ago a high school student choked on a plastic bottle cap during lunch.

“Several of his friends tried to assist via the Heimlich maneuver unsuccessfully. The student ran over to the adults in the cafeteria. Major Couch, thankfully, happened to be walking by. He immediately administered one Heimlich thrust, and the bottle cap was successfully dislodged,” she said.

Couch received a proclamation for his “heroic effort,” and it was presented to him by Clark County Commissioner Sasha Rittenhouse.

“We are extremely grateful for Major Couch’s swift response upon encountering a student who had a blocked airway. He stepped in, administered the Heimlich maneuver and essentially saved the student,” Crew said.

The proclamation reads:

“WHEREAS, every day, residents of Clark County directly benefit from the dedication and commitment of public servants and unsung heroes that keep our community running; and

WHEREAS, Major Doug Couch has served the Tecumseh Local School District as the instructing officer for the AFJROTC since 2015; and

WHEREAS, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, a student began choking in the lunchroom at Tecumseh High School and without hesitation Major Couch burst into action, using the Heimlich maneuver to remove the object from the student’s throat; and

WHEREAS, thanks to Major Couch taking immediate action, recognizing the severity of the medical emergency and his effective use of the Heimlich maneuver, the student’s life was saved. A failure to act could have led to a tragic outcome.

Now, Therefore, we, the Board of Clark County Commissioners do hereby give a special thanks to Major Doug Couch for his exemplary bravery and life-saving efforts on April 17 at Tecumseh High School.”

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

