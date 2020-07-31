Tecumseh schools employee tests positive for coronarvirus, another awaiting results

A Tecumseh Local Schools employee tested positive for the coronavirus and another is in quarantine awaiting results, according to the district’s superintendent.
“Our employee who tested positive has not been around our students, but typically interacts with a high number of students everyday school is in session,” said Superintendent Paula Crew.
Crew said due to this reason and others that are potential barriers for learning in the school setting, Tecumseh will still begin the year with remote learning when they reopen in the fall.
“If this were to happen, and it likely will, if students are in the school setting throughout the day, a very high number of students would need to be quarantined for 14 days,” Crew said. “Tracing and tracking alone of students who have potentially been exposed to COVID-19 while in the school setting would be very difficult.”
Crew added that with students and staff potentially needing to be quarantined on a routine basis, the consistency of education would be compromised.
“Thus, another example of our decision to commit to remote learning for the first quarter,” she said. “The potential barriers for learning in the school setting, and having a consistent educational platform for our students, currently outweigh the benefits of students being in the school setting.”
The district will share more information related to remote learning, supplies pickup, and breakfast and lunch in the next couple of weeks, Crew said.