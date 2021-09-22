Tecumseh staff member resigns after allegedly falsifying financial records

A Tecumseh Local School District staff member has resigned following allegedly falsifying records.
Tim Nijak, a former senior accountant, self-reported to the district’s treasurer Tuesday morning that “he has falsely verified that the district was in balance for multiple months on the monthly bank reconciliation by forging inaccurate numbers on the electronic bank reconciliation spreadsheet,” according to an email sent to all district staff from Superintendent Paula Crew.
“This information came to light as a result of the current annual financial audit,” Crew said.
Crew said in the email that Nijak had not reached out regarding this information until Tuesday and that it “was unbeknownst to herself and anyone else in the Treasurer’s Office.”
The school board accepted Nijak’s resignation during an executive session at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Personnel from the Ohio Auditor of State’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were notified on Tuesday of the incident, and an internal and external investigation is ongoing.
“The district is fully cooperating and embraces the investigations,” Crew said.