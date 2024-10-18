Teen driver killed in crash near Preble, Butler line identified

Callie Duckworth, Wyatt’s 13-year-old sister, was a passenger in the car. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. when Duckworth’s car traveled left of center and struck an SUV driven by 60-year-old Kevin Johnson, a teacher at Edgewood City Schools, according to sheriff’s office and school officials.

Johnson also suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he remains hospitalized, according to officials.

The teens are Preble Shawnee Local School District students, according to school officials. Wyatt Duckworth was an 11th grader at the high school.

District Superintendent Todd Bowling released a statement Thursday afternoon in a letter: “This morning, before school, a car accident occurred involving two of our students. It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that one of our 11th-grade students has died as a result of the accident. His sister, also a student here, is in critical condition at the hospital.”

“Throughout the rest of today and Friday, Oct. 18, we will have counselors and support staff available for any student who wishes to talk or needs help processing this tragedy. We will not be making a formal announcement to the entire student body, but we will be providing support as needed,” Bowling said.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Response Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is continuing to investigate.