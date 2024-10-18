Breaking: Reporter, photographer fly along with WPAFB’s 445th Airlift Wing

Teen driver killed in crash near Preble, Butler line identified

Local high school teacher also seriously injured
ajc.com

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
0 minutes ago
X

The 16-year-old killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash in Wayne Twp. has been identified as Wyatt Duckworth, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office.

Duckworth died at the accident scene in the 6700 block of West Elkton Road of multiple traumatic injuries, according to officials.

Callie Duckworth, Wyatt’s 13-year-old sister, was a passenger in the car. She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. when Duckworth’s car traveled left of center and struck an SUV driven by 60-year-old Kevin Johnson, a teacher at Edgewood City Schools, according to sheriff’s office and school officials.

Johnson also suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, where he remains hospitalized, according to officials.

The teens are Preble Shawnee Local School District students, according to school officials. Wyatt Duckworth was an 11th grader at the high school.

District Superintendent Todd Bowling released a statement Thursday afternoon in a letter: “This morning, before school, a car accident occurred involving two of our students. It is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that one of our 11th-grade students has died as a result of the accident. His sister, also a student here, is in critical condition at the hospital.”

“Throughout the rest of today and Friday, Oct. 18, we will have counselors and support staff available for any student who wishes to talk or needs help processing this tragedy. We will not be making a formal announcement to the entire student body, but we will be providing support as needed,” Bowling said.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Response Team (S.T.A.R.T.) is continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
OVI checkpoint scheduled for Hamilton tonight
2
Mother’s death leaves daughter wanting one more phone call
3
National pickleball championship begins today in West Chester Twp.
4
Butler Tech breaks ground on region’s first aviation hangar school
5
Work begins on Liberty Collective food and entertainment complex near...

About the Author

Follow Lauren Pack on facebookFollow Lauren Pack on twitter

Lauren Pack, a native of the Miami Valley, has been on staff at the Journal-News since 1994 reporting on courts and crime.