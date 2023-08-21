The District, Pimlico Pointe and other projects show Deerfield Twp. growth

WARREN COUNTY — Deerfield Twp. is growing, and township officials say the future continues to be bright, as evidenced by a wide range of projects across the area along with recent awards for fiscal excellence.

The development Pimlico Pointe on Tylersville Road is progressing, which will add more than 200 individual and attached homes along with business and retail space.

The District at Deerfield along Mason-Montgomery Road has already added hundreds of luxury apartments to the area, and the focus now is on an entertainment district and shopping district.

Long-time Over-the-Rhine restaurants Bakersfield and Eagle have announced new locations at The District, and 50 West Brewing is bringing its Burger Barn concept to the area with a restaurant and taproom that will also include sand volleyball and pickle ball courts. Pins Mechanical, another OTR fixture, will introduce duckpin bowling, pinball, and other games in its new Deerfield spot.

The most recent planned addition is 101 Beer Kitchen, a Columbus-based restaurant that offers seasonal specials and year-round classic dishes for lunch, dinner, and brunch. Additional retail, restaurants, and expansive public green space will be added, making The District at Deerfield a destination spot for the region starting in 2024.

These large projects already under way are just the start, said Deerfield Twp. Economic Development Director Paul Brehm, with more growth and additional announcements expected before the end of the year. “Other big projects are in the works.” A new First Watch restaurant is in progress along Mason-Montgomery Road, and Brehm said “Keep an eye on Deerfield Town Center; more is coming.”

Meanwhile, other business sectors are thriving as well.

“Leisure traffic is still holding strong,” said Brehm. Visitors to Kings Island and other travel destinations in the region are helping keep Deerfield Twp. hotels busy.

Brehm also expects that new office tenants will be announced soon, a welcome change after some pandemic-related shakeups that have reduced office occupancy.

“The fortunate news is we’re not losing companies or seeing layoffs,” he said. “Businesses just need less office space as people work remotely. They’re downsizing their footprint without downsizing employment.”

He said the changes in office use will mean growth will look different in the future.

“We’re going to be OK. (Filling available office space) won’t be overnight, but it will likely be smaller companies moving in.”

This, he said, could result in more businesses calling Deerfield Twp. home.

All of this and strong fiscal management has led to the township receiving two finance and financial reporting awards in 2023 — the State of Ohio Auditors Award with Distinction and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association. Both awards recognize the township’s excellence in managing finances as well as its commitment to transparency and accountability.

“From the Trustees to Fiscal Officer Dan Corey to the finance staff, they take a lot of pride in having a good handle on finances,” said Brehm. “The result is a strong return on investment for residents that provides a world-class park system, excellent services, and a community that’s thriving.”