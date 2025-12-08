‘The Nutcracker’ a family affair for many of the cast

Tickets cost $22-28 for adults and $20-26 for students. The Performing Arts Center is located at 300 S. Fountain Ave.

Amy Davidge, OPAI’s artistic director and “Nutcracker” director, saw an uptick in families getting involved in 2025, including as 12 couples in a party scene, which really helps round out the cast that numbers around 160.

“We have a lot of the kids in the show, so it’s low pressure for the parents to get involved, who like being in the show too,” she said.

Those who could be considered the first family of the annual “Nutcracker” productions are the Smiths of Springfield. Numerous children have trained at OPAI and danced in the show previously and audiences can expect them front and center for much of this year’s show.

Micah Smith will play the Nutcracker Prince for the third consecutive year, a role he’s grown more confident in and continuing the Smith tradition as his brother, Elisha, also performed the part five consecutive years last decade.

At age 17, Michah Smith may not be finished with the part just yet and still has time to catch Elisha’s record.

“I’d keep on doing if they asked me to. It’s part of our Christmas season and it’s going to be good,” said Micah Smith.

“The Nutcracker” isn’t finished with Elisha Smith just yet either. The eldest of the Smith children left OPAI and Springfield for a professional dance career in the late 2010s, and having retired from that is free to return to his roots to play the Mouse King, setting him up for a duel with his sibling.

Davidge said the battle scene will be different with the Smiths and two others all having tae kwon do martial arts training in addition to their dance backgrounds that will bring a bit more authenticity and athleticism to the action.

Moriah Smith is an OPAI instructor and this will mark her 20th “Nutcracker,” having done several of the major roles and will continue this year playing multiple roles including Land of the Sweets Queen and will dance alongside Elijah as Land of the Sweets King.

Dad James Smith will play Herr Drosselmeyer and other Smith members will also perform in various parts.

Even those not related feel a family atmosphere, which makes the many rehearsals and preparations combine with social time.

Ironically, another Smith unrelated to the family will play Clara, her biggest role yet. Lena Smith, who commutes from Xenia for rehearsals, calls the show very technical and likes its classical, warm and very human story.

A person could easily mistake Amelia Clairmont for one of the teens or twentysomethings of the cast yet she’s 31, proving age is just a number in portraying the Snow Queen, having previously played Clara and the Mouse Queen.

“This has been my dream role from day one. My Type A personality got me in and shows age doesn’t limit you,” Clairmont said.

Daisy Miller also has a goal to do all the big roles in “The Nutcracker,” having been Clara and will be the Flower Queen in 2025. She said the show goes beyond something that’s a tradition.

“It’s a nice thing to do in the winter and every year it’s a little different and part of a lot of families’ holidays,” she said.

To buy tickets, go to pac.clarkstate.edu/shows/2025-2026/ or for more information, www.facebook.com/ohioperformingartsinstitute/.