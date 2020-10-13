'They are trying to run me off the road’: Franklin teen struggling to recover after fiery crash

The incident stems from a bonfire party attended by Riley and several other people at a house at Somers-Gratis Road. Alcohol consumption was part of the gathering, according to an investigative file obtained last week by the Journal-News.

Multiple people, some of them teens, have given statements about what caused the dispute, with varying stories. Riley left the party driving a Toyota 4-Runner, and another vehicle followed, according to the investigation. When the crash happened, the vehicles were side by side on Route 503 traveling in excess of 90 mph, according to the highway patrol. The speed limit on the road in 55.

Both vehicles wrecked. Riley’s SUV burst into flames. The occupants in the other vehicle were not seriously injured.

“Something occurred there that got everybody all wound up and the second vehicle was also at that party.,” Simpson said.

He said search warrants for data from cell phones and other devices are in the process of being served or the data is being examined. As of Friday, no criminal charges had been filed, and Simpson said detectives were making good progress in the investigation.

“After we get the technology piece, we will be ready to meet with the prosecutor,” he said.

In the lengthy 911 call that ends with Riley crashing, she screams while telling dispatchers, “I am getting chased.”

Riley was unsure where she was on the road but says in the call she needs Gratis 911.

“They are chasing me, they won’t leave me alone," she says. "They are trying to run me off the road.”

Riley’s family has dedicated a Facebook page “Justice for Megan” for updates and fundraisers.

Karla Edwards, Riley’s grandmother who lives in Madison Twp., said that “she’s a fighter.”

“We have seen a lot of miracles with her but we still need more,” Edwards said.