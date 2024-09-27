Things to do this weekend in Butler and Warren counties

The following is a list of things to do in Butler and Warren counties. Submit events to journalnews@coxinc.com or visit journal-news.com/events.
TODAY
- Magic Carpet Shows: Singing Zoologist Lucas Miller, at Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford. 7 p.m. Appropriate for ages K-6th grade. oxarts.org
- Listen to the Music: A tribute to the Doobie Brothers, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Sammy Kershaw, at Lori’s Road House, 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive, West Chester. 8 p.m. lrhlive.com
TODAY AND SATURDAY
- Middletown Lyric Theatre present “The Glass Menagerie,” at 1530 Central Ave. middletownlyric.org
TODAY THROUGH SUNDAY
- Fairfield Footlighters presents “Blithe Spirit,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive. fairfield-city.org
SATURDAY
- Lebanon’s Feast and Fall-y, in downtown Lebanon. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be food trucks, local vendors, downtown merchants, live music, photo ops and more.
- Pollinator Fest 2024, at 1810 Princeton Road, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be vendors selling pollinator related items, nature-inspired art, bird/bat/bee houses, crafts, and much more.
- Hill Heritage Farm Day, at 1992 Jesse Drive, Hamilton. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Activities for the whole family include hayrides, farm tours, and hands-on crafts for kids.
- Liberty Twp. Fall Festival, at Liberty Park, 6757 Yankee Road, Liberty Twp. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Live entertainment, inflatables and more. liberty-township.com
- Waynesville Merchants Association will hold Jane Austen Night in the Village from noon to 8 p.m. Meet Jane Austen, Mr. Darcy look alike contest, DIY Bouquets, learn to waltz on Main Street, duel reenactment, and Huntsmen’s Luncheon at Hammel House. For more information, go to waynesvilleshops.com.
- Hispanic Heritage Festival, at Governor’s Square, Middletown. Noon to 4 p.m.
- Shine a Light NF Walk Cincinnati, at Corwin M. Nixon Park, 6249 Mason Montgomery Road, Mason. Registration from 8:30-9:45 a.m. Walk starts at 10 a.m.
- Hamilton Hispanic Festival, at Marcum Park, Hamilton. 2-9 p.m. There will be salsa in the park, music, vendors, and more. hamiltonhispanicfestival.com
- The Hunt For Good Treasure Hunt, check in at ‘The 315′ event center, 315 W. Pike St., Morrow. thehuntforgood.org
- World premiere screening for Lana Read’s latest film Death 4 Dinner, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
- Art Fair at Pyramid Hill, at 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day. pyramidhill.org
- Country Applefest, at Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway, Lebanon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. countryapplefest.com
- Germantown Pretzel Festival, at Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
- Pioneer Life, at Governor Bebb MetroPark, 1979 Bebb Park Lane, Okeana. Noon to 4 p.m. Annual celebration of local history. YourMetroParks.net
SUNDAY
- Middletown Pride presents Queer Movie Matinee featuring Love, Simon, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
TUESDAY
- “One City, One Book,” keynote address with author Sonia Purnell, at Harry T. Wilks Conference Center, Miami University Hamilton, 1601 University Blvd. 7 p.m. Free and open to the public, but registration is requested at MiamiOH.edu/Regionals/RSVP.
- Down Home, Downtown, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
- Celebrating Self presents “A Woman of No Importance,” with Erin Dietrick, at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 11:30 a.m. fittoncenter.org
- Miami “College for Our Community,” Inside Biology: Filling the Gaps Inside the Big Picture, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m. Topic is “Water: That Weird, Wacky, and Essential Stuff.”
THURSDAY THROUGH OCT. 5
- Cincinnati Christian School present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” at Fairfield Community Arts Center, 411 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. fairfield-city.org
OCT. 4
- First Friday @ First Methodist Concert Series present the Columbus Alternative High School Chorale, at 120 S. Broad St., Middletown. Noon
- Coming Out Day Celebration, at 16 S. Campus Ave., Miami University, Oxford. 6-8 p.m. An opening interfaith prayer, a drag performance, music by the Cincinnati Men’s Chorus, art exhibition, and more. oxfordinterfaithcenter.org
- Fitton Family Fridays present “The Hungry, Hungry Bookwork,” at Fitton Center for Creative Arts, 101 S. Monument Ave., Hamilton. 7:30 p.m.
- ThunderBeard - A Tribute to ZZ Top, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 8 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
OCT. 5
- Garver Family Farm Market Harvest Fest, at 6790 Hamilton Lebanon Road, Monroe. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Pick your own pumpkin patch, hayrides, kid’s zone, and more.
- Craft with the Wind: A Lights On Craft Event, at Sorg Opera House, 63 S. Main St., Middletown. 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. sorgoperahouse.org
- Women Enriching Lives “Back to School: Home Ec Edition,” fundraiser, at Middletown Event Center, 3907 Central Ave., Middletown. 10:30 a.m. facebook.com/WomenEnrichingLives
- All Ages Workshop: The Bug Chicks + Jo Whaley, at Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Road, Hamilton. 11 a.m. pyramidhill.org
- Bros’ Bourbon and Beer Festival, check in starts at White Dog Park, 1357 Central Ave., Middletown. Noon to 6 p.m. There will be six different stops, each hosted by a brewery/distillery. downtownmiddletowninc
- City of Trenton Fall Fest, at Trenton Community Park, 440 Dell Drive. 2-9:30 p.m. Car show from 3-6 p.m. trentonoh.gov
- The Great Pumpkin Fest, at Keehner Park, 7211 Barret Road, West Chester Twp. 2-6 p.m. westchesteroh.org
OCT. 5-6
- Oxford Museum Association Apple Butter Festival, at Hueston Woods Pioneer Farm, 6924 Brown Road, Oxford. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is $5 per adult or $10 per car. Children under 12 free.
OCT. 6
- Game On! Cincinnati Bengals Watch Party, at Village Green Park, 301 Wessel Drive, Fairfield. 12:30- 4 p.m. fairfield-city.org
OCT. 7
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 9 a.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- Meet the Candidates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 8
- Miami “College for Our Community,” Sustainability Today to Ensure Human Health for Tomorrow, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Topic is “The Cover Up of Clothing.”
OCT. 9
- SongFarmers, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m. Acoustic jam session.
OCT. 10
- Mat Pilates, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 5:15 p.m. All levels welcome. RSVP to savageca@miamioh.edu.
- “One City, One Book,” Panel Discussion, at Miami University Regionals Downtown Hamilton Center, 221 High St., Hamilton. 7 p.m.
OCT. 11
- Movies in the Park, in the field behind the Middletown Event and Senior Center, Middletown. Family activities start at 7 p.m. Movie at dusk. Showing “Wonka.”
OCT. 11-13
- Operation Pumpkin, in downtown Hamilton. 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 11-12, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13. There will be award-winning pumpkin weigh-off, live pumpkin sculpting, arts and craft vendors, and more. operation-pumpkin.org
This list of events is created from information submitted to the Journal-News. To see more things to do or submit an event, go online to journal-news.com/events or email amy.burzynski@coxinc.com.
