Breaking: Local police can soon charge $75/hour for body cam video. But will they? Here’s what we found

This iconic Kings Island ride is 99 years old and just got an upgrade

A family pauses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower at Kings Island on Saturday, April 20, 2024, which was the park's first open day for the 2024 season. CONTRIBUTED/KINGS ISLAND

A family pauses for a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower at Kings Island on Saturday, April 20, 2024, which was the park's first open day for the 2024 season. CONTRIBUTED/KINGS ISLAND
News
By
52 minutes ago
X

Kings Island posted on social media Friday to tell its fans about another change at the park.

There is a new roof being put on its Grand Carousel — a ride that is 99 years old. Kings Island says it is the oldest ride in the park, pre-dating the opening of the park.

The carousel is made up of antique wooden horses and was manufactured by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1926.

“It is one of approximately 90 carousels built by the company from 1904 to 1934. It was officially labeled #79, and is among the 11 rides that remain that opened with Kings Island in 1972,” the park states on its website. “During the 1937 flood in Cincinnati, some of the horses were swept away, but rewards were offered for them, and parts were returned from as far away as Memphis, TN. The 48 hand-carved horses have been restored several times since then. The carousel’s band organ was built by Wurlitzer in 1918. It was purchased by Kings Island in 1972 for the park’s new and valuable old carousel.”

Kings Island also announced recently it is retracking portions of the Beast, a wooden roller coaster beloved by parkgoers. The retracking will mainly focus on the area right before the ride’s second hill, its mid-course tunnel and the brake shed. By the time of its completion, it is estimated more than 20% of the Beast’s track will be replaced.

Kings Island opens for the season April 19.

HOW TO GO

What: Kings Island

When: April 19 through Labor Day; select dates until May 14 when daily operations begin

Where: 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

More info: visitkingsisland.com

In Other News
1
Big upgrades expected at Butler County airports as electric aircraft...
2
2 Middletown men charged with aggravated burglary, abduction
3
Former Ross student faces felony charge after threatening students
4
Stargazing Night, carving workshop and more happening at Pyramid Hill...
5
5 buzz-worthy festivals happening this spring in Butler and Hamilton...

About the Author

Alex Cutler is a graduate of Sinclair Community college, with degrees in Communication and Multimedia Journalism. Alex looks to continue his education and career in the near future.