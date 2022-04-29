Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale now

CINCINNATI — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second show at Paul Brown Stadium go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. A virtual waiting room opens at 9 a.m.
Brooks will take the stage at Paul Brown Stadium on May 13, one day ahead of his originally scheduled performance on May 14.
Brooks’ appearance at Paul Brown Stadium will be the first time the home of the Bengals has held a concert in three years.
These are the first two shows Brooks has played at Paul Brown Stadium and the only scheduled stadium shows in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.
There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:
In Other News
About the Author