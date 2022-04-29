BreakingNews
Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale now
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second-announced show in Cincinnati on sale now

Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Garth Brooks, left, and Trisha Yearwood arrive at the 52nd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

News
By Felicia Jordan, WCPO
35 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — Tickets for Garth Brooks’ second show at Paul Brown Stadium go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. A virtual waiting room opens at 9 a.m.

Brooks will take the stage at Paul Brown Stadium on May 13, one day ahead of his originally scheduled performance on May 14.

Brooks’ appearance at Paul Brown Stadium will be the first time the home of the Bengals has held a concert in three years.

These are the first two shows Brooks has played at Paul Brown Stadium and the only scheduled stadium shows in Ohio, Kentucky or West Virginia.

There are three ways to buy tickets when they go on sale:

In Other News
1
How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft
2
New Cincinnati Zoo habitats will house black bears and sea otters next...
3
Middletown may join other cities in getting license plate reading...
4
Kings Island to host 50th anniversary celebration ceremony on Friday
5
British gastropub latest eatery to call Enon home

About the Author

Felicia Jordan, WCPO
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top