Tickets for Mannheim Steamroller show at Clark State go on sale Friday

“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” said Chip Davis, founder and creator of Mannheim Steamroller. “Now, more than 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today, we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”

Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums — more than 31.4 million of which are Christmas albums. According to the release, the ensemble’s holiday CDs sit on top positions on the Billboard Seasonal Chart annually. Davis won a Grammy for one of the ensemble’s albums in 2000.

Attendees may know Mannheim Steamroller for its albums including “A Fresh Aire Christmas,” “Christmas in the Aire,” “American Spirit” and “Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Symphony II.”

The ensemble previously came to the Performing Arts Center in 2021.

Davis will direct and co-produce tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment, a boutique presenting and producing firms which focuses on “first-class properties and productions.” The company has produced and presented Broadway shows, national tours, museum exhibits, concerts and sporting events around the globe for more than 40 years.