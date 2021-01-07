X

Power comes back on for Tipp City homes, businesses

By Bonnie MeibersNancy Bowman - Contributing Writer

Tipp City residents and businesses went several hours without power today due to work by DP&L.

The problem was in the Second Street area of Tipp City with a switch requiring work by DP&L, according to City Manager Tim Eggleston.

“DP&L didn’t know if they were going to have to replace the switch or just cleaning it up would work. Cleaning it worked. Unfortunately they had protocols we needed to follow which took more time for the safety of the crew. Once those were in place it didn’t take too much longer,” Eggleston said.

The power outage started around 11:30 a.m. and electric started coming back on around 2 p.m., city officials said.

