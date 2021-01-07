Power comes back on for Tipp City homes, businesses

The problem was in the Second Street area of Tipp City with a switch requiring work by DP&L, according to City Manager Tim Eggleston.

“DP&L didn’t know if they were going to have to replace the switch or just cleaning it up would work. Cleaning it worked. Unfortunately they had protocols we needed to follow which took more time for the safety of the crew. Once those were in place it didn’t take too much longer,” Eggleston said.