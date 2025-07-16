Torte & Iron Café in Springfield to host grand re-opening Saturday

The front of Le Torte Dolci Bakery on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Springfield. It will soon be renamed as Torte & Iron Café.

The front of Le Torte Dolci Bakery on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Springfield. It will soon be renamed as Torte & Iron Café.
Torte & Iron Café in Springfield, formerly Le Torte Dolci Bakery and Ironworks Waffle Cafe, will host is grand re-opening Saturday.

“We’re back open at Torte & Iron Café! Come celebrate the opening with us,” the event page on Facebook said. “Our new coffee menu and cocktail/spirits menu will be live, and we’ll have plenty of food and drink specials.”

The dining room of Le Torte Dolci Bakery on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in Springfield. It will soon be renamed as Torte & Iron Cafe.

The first 50 people that make a purchase will receive a free Torte & Iron Café t-shirt.

Ironworks Waffle Café, Crust & Company, and Le Torte Dolci Bakery came together and rebranded to become Torte & Iron Café.

The renovated and rebranded café initially reopened last week in the former home of the bakery at 36B N. Fountain Ave. Ironworks and Crust were formerly located at the Myers Market.

The café includes a full lineup of scratch-made cakes, croissants, cookies, breads and pastries, as well as brunch dishes, a lunch menu, and full beverage program including locally roasted coffee, espresso drinks, beer, wine and cocktails.

Ironworks was fully folded into the new café, but Crust & Company will be paused for now.

For more information, visit letortedolci.com and www.facebook.com/torteandiron.

