Tree falls on US 68 South, leads to multiple crashes in Springfield

News
By
Updated 4 hours ago

A tree fell onto U.S. 68 South on Thursday evening, leading to multiple crashes and a temporary shutdown.

The first crash was reported at 6:02 p.m. at the Dayton-Springfield Road overpass, south of U.S. 40, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post.

At least five vehicles were involved in crashes, including some that hit the tree and other vehicles that struck cars that hit the tree, the patrol post said.

Troopers handled four of the vehicles that crashed, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office also handled some, the patrol said.

The southbound lanes reopened around 8:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.

