Trial date for man accused in West Chester quadruple homicide delayed due to pandemic

Howard said those in the jury pool for ongoing cases are calling daily wanting to know what has been done to protect their health during jury selection and trials.

“My personal opinion that given the ongoing state of the pandemic, the vaccine not going as quickly as everyone believed it would go, getting 14 to 16 people for three weeks to try a case in this courtroom or the courtroom down the hallway that has been outfitted with plexiglass … I just don’t see us being able to get 16 people to sit with us, away from their families next to strangers,” Howard said.

He added there are a large number of attorneys, witnesses and interpreters who also would have to be in the courtroom.

Both the prosecutors and defense team said they were ready for trial, but understood the concerns about COVID and did not want to risk a mistrial.