Truck fire causes major delay on I-70 eastbound from I-675 into Clark County

An 18-wheeler is engulfed in flames Friday morning, May 2, 2025, on I-70 eastbound near Enon Road in Clark County. Contributed photo by Marshall Gorby

37 minutes ago
Traffic was backed up for miles on Interstate 70 eastbound Friday morning after a large truck caught fire near the Ohio 4 split and Enon Road in Clark County.

The truck was engulfed in flames on the right shoulder around 9:15 a.m., but first responders said the driver was able to get out safely.

By 10 a.m., the left lane of I-70 eastbound was reopened, but Ohio Department of Transportation cameras showed that eastbound traffic was backed up past I-675.

We are working to learn more about the incident.

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.