Trump expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Citing anonymous sources familiar with the selection process, multiple national media sources are reporting that President Donald Trump will nominate Amy Coney Barrett as the newest Supreme Court justice, replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Both CNN’s and CBS’s sources stressed that this choice could change, but said that Barrett is expected to be announced as the choice on Saturday afternoon.
CNN reported that Barret has been the leading choice throughout the week, and is the only potential nominee known to have met the president in person.
The Associated Press reported that conservative groups and congressional allies were laying the groundwork for a swift confirmation, with confirmation hearings expected in two weeks and a vote in the full chamber expected before Election Day.
Barrett’s confirmation would make for a sharp ideological swing, the AP pointed out, from liberal icon Ginsberg to a potentially equally outspoken conservative. CBS pointed out that it would also mark the president’s third Supreme Court appointment and make Barrett the fifth woman to serve on the court.