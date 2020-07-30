Twin brothers admit to robbing Middletown CVS, tying up employees

Twin brothers from Indianapolis have admitted to robbing a Middletown pharmacy and tying up the employees.
Nicholas and Patrick Johnson-Tucker were arrested shortly after the robbing CVS at 820 S. Breiel Blvd. on May 2, tying up the two employees inside and taking more than 8,000 pills with a total value of $11,129.92.
A Butler County grand jury returned indictments for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence against Nicholas and aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer against Patrick.
On Monday, the 24-year-old brothers each pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery with a one-year gun specification. The remainder of the charges were dismissed. They face a maximum of 17 1/2 years in prison. Butler County Common Pleas Judge Noah Powers III set sentencing for Aug. 24.
During a previoushearing, Detective Ken Mynhier testified the brothers admitted to driving to Middletown for the robbery after choosing the location from a list on the internet. Mynhier testified that Nicholas told him that he worked for a moving company and was struggling financially.
The pair was caught shortly after the robbery when their vehicle wrecked crossing the Ohio 122 bridge during a short pursuit.
During the robbery, a gun was allegedly displayed by Nicholas, who told the two employees “not to do anything stupid,” Mynhier said. Twist ties used to bind the hands of the clerk and pharmacist were visible in video of the robbery sticking out of Patrick’s pocket, Mynhier said.
The pills were dumped into a pillow case and the suspects ran, police said. The employees were able to free themselves, lock the door and call for help.