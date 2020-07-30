Twin brothers admit to robbing Middletown CVS, tying up employees

Nicholas and Patrick Johnson-Tucker were arrested shortly after the robbing CVS at 820 S. Breiel Blvd. on May 2, tying up the two employees inside and taking more than 8,000 pills with a total value of $11,129.92.

A Butler County grand jury returned indictments for aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of tampering with evidence against Nicholas and aggravated robbery, two counts of kidnapping and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer against Patrick.