X

Two accused of murder in shooting of Springfield 19-year-old now in custody

Sean Thomas (left) and Demietrus Scott (right) | Photo courtesy of the Clark County Jail
Sean Thomas (left) and Demietrus Scott (right) | Photo courtesy of the Clark County Jail

News | 54 minutes ago
By Daniel Susco

Two Dayton men accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Keyshayla Collins at a Springfield gas station on Feb. 26 are both in the Clark County Jail.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: One dead, one in hospital after shooting at Springfield gas station

Sean Thomas, 26, was indicted March 1 on charges of aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder, having weapons under disability and two charges of felonious assault.

Demietrus Scott, 21, was indicted at the same time for aggravated murder, two counts of murder, attempter murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Explore2 Dayton men indicted in shooting, killing of teen at Springfield gas station

Collins was shot at the Speedway at 1147 N. Limestone St.

In an affidavit, police said surveillance video shower Thomas confronted Collins and another man before firing multiple gunshots into the two.

According to police, Scott was the driver of the suspect vehicle.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene after emergency crews found her lying at the entrance of the gas station.

The man with Collins was injured, and was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.