Two arrests made in weekend shootings in Middletown

Officers were called to North Sutphin Street about 4:30 p.m. Friday on a report of shots fired possibly near Monroe or Harrison streets.

Witness statements and video footage determined two shots were fired in the area of Harrison and North Avenue from a silver car that stopped at a residence in the 1900 block of North Avenue. That’s when four occupants got out and three ran. One person then drove away, according to a police report.