Two men accused in Springfield mass shooting, robbery in June plead not guilty

Roughly $3,000 in cash and coins were taken, as well as a cellphone, jewelry and sets of keys, the affidavit said.

The six counts of felonious assault for each man are related to a shooting at a venue just hours later on June 2 where people were attending a celebration of life event, the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Springfield police received a report around 1:48 a.m. on June 2 of multiple gunshots in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street and that multiple people had been shot.

Explore Longtime Bengals fans from Springfield excited for Super Bowl

Springfield Police Chief Lee Graf described the scene as chaotic when officers arrived. He said that there was a large crowd of people there when the first shots were fired.

Graf said that the injuries of those who were shot were not life threatening. He took part in a press conference the day after the shooting, along with Springfield Mayor Warren Copeland and Springfield City Manager Bryan Heck.

Graf said that five people were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center for various gunshot wounds. The sixth victim was flown by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. Graf said the victim suffered gunshot wounds to the chest.

The age of the victims ranged from 20 to 25 years of age, according to an incident report filed by the Springfield Police Division. Graf said that to his knowledge there were not any minors at the gathering. It’s unclear how many people attended the celebration of life event.

While detectives were investigating the shooting, the U.S. Marshal taskforce was serving a warrant as a residence in Fairborn where they located Cuffie and Hunt on unrelated charges, court documents state. Detectives reportedly found items linked to the aggravated robbery on Villa Road, all labeled with the name of the robbery victim.